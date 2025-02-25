Prince William, Harry’s much-awaited reunion: Major details unveiled

Prince William and Prince Harry's fans received good news as major details about their much-awaited reunion were unveiled.

During an appearance on the 60 Minutes Australia television show, former royal butler Grant Harrold opened up about the brothers' ongoing feud and their expected future meeting.

He said, "I have no doubt that William would want his brother, not as much to play a part in it, but certainly to be there."

"It appears to be that he's quite happy with his new life and his way of doing things which you couldn't get further away from the Royal Family if you tried with what's he's doing," Grant added.

It is pertinent to note that the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his active royal role in 2020 alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

Since his infamous royal exit, Harry drifted apart from his father King Charles and brother Prince William due to his controversial statements against the Firm.