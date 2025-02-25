David Beckham, Victoria has unique way of motivating each other on fitness

Victoria Beckham has been following same meals for decades, reveals David

Former Soccer player David Bekham and his wife Victoria are widely known for their intense fitness regime.

The duo quite often share glimpse of their strict diet and workout routine on their respective social media handles.

David has opened that him and Victoria work out together in the gym six days a week. They have a unique way of supporting each other over fitness.

The 49-year-old revealed that they both give each other grief during their training.

In a statement, he added, "I've been trying to get Victoria to work out with [personal trainer] Bob [Rich] for years, and she finally agreed to adjust her workout."

Beckham further explained in conversation with Men's Health, "And now we do five days a week, sometimes six together. I love training with Victoria. I give her a lot of grief. We both give each other plenty of grief."

He also shared that his fashion designer wife is not good at listening to Bobby (the trainer)

“She does her own thing. She’s not great at taking a rest. He’ll get her to have 90 seconds rest and she’ll be ready to go after 25 seconds."

Previously, in an interview, the retired football player also opened that the Spice Girls singer has been eating the same meals for a very longtime.