Taylor Swift fan Nikki Glaser admits avoiding popstar at major events

Taylor Swift super fan Nikki Glaser shared why she doesn’t want to bother the 14-time Grammy award winner during events.

In a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the comedian got candid about why she didn’t approach the Lover crooner during the 2025 Grammy Awards.

"Everyone wants a piece," she said. "I will never be the one to be like, 'Excuse me' ever. It’s almost rude, what I do when I’m in the same room as Taylor Swift because I won’t even look her way."

Despite people encouraging her to "say something" to the So High School singer, Glaser revealed the reason why she refrains.

"I just don’t want to take someone’s energy away that I require their energy to be put into making great music," she explained.

"That’s what I don’t want, her to make a less great song cause she had to be like, 'Nice to meet you,' and hold me as I’m crying. No, we don’t need that. I can’t bother her," Glaser added.

Nikki Glaser has been fan of Taylor Swift for quite a long time. Recently, she nearly spent $100,000 attending 22 Eras Tour shows.