Queen Camilla to make historic move after King Charles’ solo appearance

Queen Camilla, who has been a major support for her husband King Charles during his cancer treatment, is set to mark a historic event.

The monarch’s wife has been dedicated to promote literary habits in the in adults and in children via her charity The Queen’s Reading Room.

Aligning with her objectives, Camilla will be unveiling a poignant new statue on Tuesday in Canterbury.

Installed at The Beaney House of Art and Knowledge in the city centre, the statue is dedicated to to Aphra Behn, the first full-time professional woman writer in the English language. Behn was born in the city itself and the statue will help recognise her significant contribution to the literary world.

After the key event, Camilla will be taking a tour to The Beaney as Canterbury, which has a rich history and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, celebrates literature and heritage.

The royal engagement comes after King Charles made a solo visit to the World Headquarters of JCB Machines in Rocester as they celebrate 80 years.

Charles, who is an advocate for protecting the environment, explored JCB’s innovative hydrogen-powered machine, developed by a team of 150.