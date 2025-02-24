Sarah Ferguson eyes major TV comeback with Loose Women presenter role

Sarah Ferguson is in talks to join Loose Women as a regular presenter, marking a major step in her TV career

Sarah Ferguson is in talks to become a regular presenter on ITV’s Loose Women after impressing producers with her guest appearances.

Insiders reveal that the 65-year-old royal, Duchess of York, is being considered for a trial week, potentially securing a permanent spot on the panel alongside the show’s 15 rotating presenters.

Ferguson’s foray into television aligns with her long-standing aspirations in the industry, which date back to her 1996 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

A source close to the show shared: “Sarah has been assured there’s a seat waiting for her if she’s ready to commit.”

Beyond the excitement of returning to television, the role could provide a lucrative opportunity for the Duchess, with lead panellists reportedly earning around £3,000 per episode.

Given her current residence at Royal Lodge with ex-husband Prince Andrew—who is under pressure from King Charles over the estate’s hefty maintenance costs—this new venture could prove both financially and professionally rewarding.

Balancing her commitments, including charity work and writing, Ferguson is also set to open up about her personal struggles in an upcoming interview, where she will candidly discuss her battles with two cancer diagnoses.