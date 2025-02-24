Mariah Carey announces 2nd massive UK show this summer

Mariah Carey is also slated to headline Pride in the Park earlier that same month

Mariah Carey is heading to the UK for a massive summer show — her second UK show scheduled so far.

The pop legend will perform at Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on August 15, 2025, as part of the Heritage Live Festivals series, with support from Eternal and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

The 20,000-capacity outdoor venue will also host concerts from Stereophonics and Michael Bublé later that weekend.

Tickets for Carey’s highly anticipated show go on pre-sale March 5 at 9 a.m. GMT, with general sales opening on March 7.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to bring one of the greatest pop artists of all time to the Royal Sandringham Estate,” Heritage Live Festivals’ Giles Cooper said in a statement via Billboard, calling it a “historic” event.

This isn’t Carey’s only UK stop this summer — she’s also set to headline Pride in the Park at the Brighton Pride festival on August 2-3. The singer was originally scheduled to perform at the event in 2020, but the show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carey’s big summer plans come as she celebrates another career milestone. She recently earned her second consecutive nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, sharing her excitement on Instagram.

“It’s always an incredible honor to be recognized alongside so many legendary artists I admire,” she wrote.