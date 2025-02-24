Why 'troubled couple' Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skipped SAG Awards?

Why 'troubled couple' Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip SAG Awards?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have recently stirred up some curiosity among their fans by skipping the SAG Awards this year, and many people believe that it’s tied to the backlash they received from a joke on SNL50.

The couple, known for keeping their stuff private except for roasting each other on social media, didn’t attend the star-studded event, which raised many eyebrows.

People are now wondering if the couple’s absence at the event linked to the ongoing drama surrounding It Ends With Us co-stars, and the fallout from a controversial skit at Saturday Night Live (SNL).

Even though Reynolds' film Deadpool & Wolverine was nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, neither he nor Blake were there to celebrate the success.

The ongoing drama has taken over Hollywood, with many reports saying that at the star-studded SNL 50th anniversary event last week, people were reportedly 'hesitant' to mingle with the troubled couple amid all the drama surrounding them.

According to DailyMail: "People were apprehensive about speaking and talking to them because of the situation, but everyone was friendly enough."

Back in December 2024, Lively accused her co-star and director Baldoni of sexual assault and claimed that he had started a smear campaign against her to ruin her reputation.

To response, the director of It Ends with Us, Justin Baldoni hit back by filing a massive $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.