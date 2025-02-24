Colleen Hoover faces setback amid Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni legal drama

‘It Ends With Us’ author gets affected by Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle

It Ends With Us author, Colleen Hoover, is not safe from the flames of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal drama.

The 45-year-old author has kept silent about the legal war that the co-stars waged, following the release of the movie adaptation of her book, and even deactivated her Instagram account.

However, Hoover then returned to the social media platform and removed her pictures with the cast.

The author is now facing a threat to her future projects, including the movie adaptation of her novel Verity which stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett.

Weighing in on her current situation, a reputation management and PR expert told Fox News, "I don't foresee any way that Hoover's career is not affected in some way by Lively and Baldoni's war."

McCormick continued, "She's an accomplished author with a large readership. The question being posed to her followers is, ‘Are you going to dump Colleen, whose books have greatly entertained you, over a situation completely beyond her control?’ Some may, but I don't think the majority will."

The expert noted that the best course of action for Hoover right now, would be to "completely out of this heated affair."

"Don't mention Lively or Baldoni for the foreseeable future," he said, adding that any actors might hesitate to work with the author for now, despite her not having to do anything with the “titanic clash.”