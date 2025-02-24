Charles upset Princess Diana with cold and dismissive comment on their relationship

What began as a grand fairytale wedding watched by millions ended in heartbreak and scandal.



Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer's relationship was one of the most scrutinised royal marriages in history—one that captivated the world but ultimately collapsed under the weight of unmet expectations and hidden truths.

On July 29, 1981, a 20-year-old Diana walked down the aisle at St. Paul’s Cathedral to marry Prince Charles, then 32, in what was hailed as the "wedding of the century."

The lavish ceremony was witnessed by 3,500 guests and a record-breaking 750 million television viewers worldwide. Their engagement, announced just five months earlier, had fuelled excitement, with Diana proudly debuting her now-iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

But beneath the glittering facade, cracks had already begun to show. In a joint interview following their engagement, when asked if they were in love, Diana confidently replied, “Of course.”

Charles, however, responded with an indifferent, “Whatever in love means.” The remark, which left Diana visibly unsettled, would later be seen as an early sign of trouble in their union.

Despite the public adoration, their marriage lacked the foundation of deep emotional connection. Charles, in private conversations, often spoke about love as a strong friendship, emphasising shared interests and compatibility over passion.

While Diana yearned for a romantic and devoted partner, Charles found emotional solace elsewhere—particularly with Camilla Parker Bowles, the woman he would later call his "touchstone" and "sounding board."

Their relationship was overshadowed by personal struggles, infidelity, and intense media scrutiny. Eventually, the couple separated in 1992, and by 1996, their divorce was finalised, marking the end of a highly publicised royal saga.

Years later, Charles would marry Camilla, the woman who had always held a special place in his heart. Looking back, his words during that fateful engagement interview seem to have foreshadowed what was to come—a marriage that was never built on the love Diana had hoped for.



