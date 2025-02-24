



Meghan Markle suffers major blow after King Charles' announcement

Meghan Markle might be in surprise after new shocking claims from her and Harry's friend amid Buckingham Palace's announcement about King Charles III's latest decision.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's pal has broken his silence in his first television interview, standing firmly by his 2018 bullying allegations against Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan's former royal aide Jason Knauf reiterated his claims about the Duchess, saying he "wouldn't change anything" and has "no regrets".

The former Sussex press secretary slammed his previous employers in conversation with 60 Minutes Australia, adding: "I think it's tough, but it's probably quite good. You know someone who has been helping other people through how to deal with the public eye. "

The couple's former pal went on saying: "You probably had to take your own medicine sometimes."

"You can't choose just to take the fun stuff in any job, and that applies to the prince and princess too. So, I wouldn't change anything."

However, Knauf admitted there were "great times" working with the Sussexes, describing their 2018 Windsor wedding as a "magical experience".

On the other hand, the Duchess has consistently denied the bullying allegations, which she described as a "calculated smear campaign".

In 2018, Knauf sent an internal email expressing serious concerns about the Duchess of Sussex's behaviour towards Palace staff as he wrote: "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable."

"The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence," he continued.