King Charles makes heartfelt gesture for Meghan Markle to protect royal family

King Charles has made a wise decision to protect the royal family after Meghan Markle's major career update.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex has been in the headlines since she announced her much-awaited Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

On January 2, Meghan released the first official trailer of her upcoming cooking series on her Instagram page.

Alongside fun-filled video clips, the former Suits star wrote, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it."

"Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

Speaking about the key royals' reaction to the Duchess' new venture, royal commentator Richard Eden wrote in The Daily Mail that the family wants the show to be a "success" as it will benefit the Firm.

He penned, "Courtiers tell me that members of the Royal Family actually hope the American duchess's eight-part series will be a hit when it is released."

"Everyone wants it to be a success. And that's because, if it is, she and Harry won't need to exploit their royal connections again," Richard added.