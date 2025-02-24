Justin Bieber sets record straight after recent controversial appearance

Justin Bieber’s disheveled look sparks speculations surrounding his well-being

Justin Bieber’s recent unkempt appearance went viral with speculations arising about his well-being.

The Baby singer was last seen at Hailey’s skincare pop-up store opening in Los Angeles Tuesday, February 18.

The father-of-one was seen shifting weight from one foot to the other, scratching his legs and smiling uncontrollably during a fan interaction.

The messy sighting of Selena Gomez’s ex went viral, with fans suspecting the 30-year-old of doing drugs.

The Peaches hitmaker, however, cleared the air.

The American popstar’s rep categorically denied claims of drug use.

The rep made it clear to TMZ that the Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree performer is actually “in one of the best places in his life.”

Justin’s current priorities were also revealed that included “actively parenting his newborn son” Jack Blues, whom he share with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and creating new music.

It was also shared with the outlet that, over the past year, he has ended several close business and personal relationships that didn’t align with his focus on marriage and creating good music.

The rep also mentioned how the continuous rumours about his life are emotionally draining for him.

For the unversed, the Yummy crooner was sighted in New York earlier this month with red eyes and dark circles.

However, the sources had clarified to TMZ that such an exhausted look was due to “restless night recording in the studio” and also from taking care of his child who couldn’t sleep peacefully at night.