'The White Lotus' season 3: Ke Huy Quan's surprise cameo steals show

'The White Lotus': Ke Huy Quan's surprise cameo steals show

Ke Huay Quan, the Oscar winner, made surprise cameo in the second episode of season 3 which broadcasted on Sunday.

In a shocking twist, the first episode of the HBO series features a mysterious phone call between Timothy and his business partner, Kenny.

While Ke Huy Quan is not credited for the role on IMDb, HBO confirmed to People magazine that the acclaimed actor is indeed the voice behind Kenny.

The pivotal scene shows Timothy finally getting answers from Kenny, ending his anxious wait since the beginning of his journey.

"Why’s The Wall Street Journal calling me, Kenny?" Timothy asked.

“I don’t care about the f---ing story,” Kenny replied angrily. “Because 20 agents just raided my f---ing office! F--- me. I’m done.”

As Kenny's anger boiled over, unleashing a rush of profanity and desperation, Timothy struggled to navigate the deceitful conversation and find a way out of their precarious predicament.

“You told me this couldn’t happen,” he said into the phone, beginning to scream: “You f---ing swore that this couldn’t happen.”

“I didn’t think some whistleblower bitch in my office was going to rat me out to the media and the f---ing FBI,” Kenny responded, before revealing that the feds “have everything,” including “my accounts, my emails, all the f---ing documents.”

Kenny's revelation that he's calling from a burner phone and that Timothy is also entangled in the mess sends Timothy into a rage.

“This was a favor to you, remember that?” he shouted. “I didn't wanna do it. This was all you and now I'm wrapped up in some money laundering bribery situation and I only made $10 million off of your stupid f---ing scheme!”

He continued: “I swear to god, Kenny, if you f--- me on this, I will kill you. I will f---ing kill you, you hear me?”

“If it makes you feel any better, I’m gonna f---ing kill myself,” Kenny said before Timothy hung up the intense call.

Mike White, the mastermind behind The White Lotus, has a history of surprising viewers with A-list voice cameos.

A notable example is Laura Dern's unexpected appearance in Season 2, where she lent her voice to Abby, the estranged wife of Michael Imperioli's character Dominic, in a pivotal phone call.

The White Lotus aired on HBO every Sunday.