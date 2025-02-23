Pregnant Jennnifer Lawrence makes 'unusual' appearance ahead of upcoming film

Jennifer Lawrence garners attention with 'special' outing

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence has once again stepped out in the open in New York City after her due date was revealed.

The 34-year-old actress, who is currently gearing up for the birth of her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, slipped into a doubled breasted black wool coat and leg pants.

The No Hard Feelings star was spotted with her former talent agent-turned-film producer Jeremy Plager, who looked dapper in a corduroy jacket and black jeans.

This comes on the heels of a DailyMail.com report, confirming that the actress is due in the early spring.

A source told the outlet, “Jennifer is not having the baby this month. The child is due in early spring so there is still some time.”

While she’s more than happy to welcome a new family member alongside her husband Cooke, Jennifer is currently in the midst of promoting her new film Die My Love.

Co-starring Robert Pattinson, the film is an adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s 2019 novel of the same name.

This marks filmmaker Lynne Ramsay’s first film since his 2017’s You Were Never Really Here.