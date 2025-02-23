Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick lands in new allegations

Scott Disick’s ex makes shocking revelations after breakup

Scott Disick, who dated Kourtney Kardashian from 2006 to 2015, is facing new allegations by his ex-girlfriend Holly Scarfone.

The 26-year-old made the shocking allegation that Disick pressured her into getting a plastic surgery during their brief relationship.

The Too Hot to Handle alum revealed the text messages Disick sent her, without naming him, during the Tuesday episode of her Suite ‘N Salty podcast.

Scarfone referred to him by initials “SD,” and jokingly called him “Rot Shnisick” which rhymes with the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s name, as she shared the screenshots.

“I felt pretty secure in myself. I felt good in myself,” Scarfone began from the beginning, revealing that their conversation started with her sending him a “Happy Easter” message.

She then recalled Disick making some suggestions regarding her body and recommending her to get body-altering surgeries, which she added are some of “statistically most dangerous procedures to have.”

Opening up about her feelings, the reality star continued, “I have been silent about this for years. … I was really young when this happened and the whole thing was quite scary to me.”

Scarfone decided to tell her story after all these years in the hopes that “maybe [her] story can help anybody else out there.”

The former couple were rumoured to have dated in 2022 after they were spotted together at Nobu Malibu in Los Angeles.