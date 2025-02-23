Prince Harry's future in William reign revealed in bombshell TV show

Prince Harry's future in William reign finally unveiled in bombshell TV show

Prince Harry's future role in his brother Prince William's reign has been unveiled by the royal family's former aides.

As per Hello! Magazine, the Prince of Wales' former communications secretary, Jason Knauf opened up about the future King's feelings towards his brother amid their ongoing distance.

During a special episode of 60 Minutes Australia, he said that William was "going to bring [so] much down-to-earth wisdom and connection" during his rulership.

Speaking of Harry and William's estranged relationship, Jason said, "We have ups and downs in family. Even when you really love someone, you know you can have times when you don't want to spend that much time with them."

"You know, it's very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye, but he's [William] chosen to keep his thoughts on it private, and I think all of us who know him really have to respect that we should do the same," he added.

Moreover, former royal butler, Grant Harrold claimed that William might invite Harry to be at his coronation but the Duke might not play any key role.

While discussing Harry's plan to return to the royal family, Grant said the Duke appears to be quite happy with his life with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito.

"I still think he would be there to support his brother as he has been for his father," the royal family's well-wisher stated.