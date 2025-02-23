Prince William, Kate Middleton make King Charles proud with major win

Prince William and Princess Kate got messages of support about their future role as the King and Queen amid King Charles' cancer battle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales must have been delighted as the royal couple received delightful news from Australia after the monarch tour, which faced strong backlash from anti-monarchist groups.

William and Catherine seemingly made the King proud after key figures from the Commonwealth country claimed that the nation would remain in favour of monarchy and the chances of Australia becoming a republic were rare.

Former prime minister Tony Abbott told the Sunday Express, "I am sure the common sense of the Australian people means that a republic will never happen in my country and in any event, Wills and Kate are overwhelmingly the most popular members of the Royal Family."

Moreover, the former Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer believes that there is “no prospect of Australia becoming a republic in the foreseeable future."

He revealed that the royal family is hugely popular in Australia.

"It would be complicated to make Australia a republic, requiring not just legislation through the parliament but a referendum," said Alexander.