Pitbull fans leave singer stunned with special gesture at London gig

Fans make Pitbull emotional at latest concert

Globally acclaimed American singer Pitbull has received a kind tribute by a sea of fans at his latest gig.

Originally named as Armando Christian Perez, the 44-year-old pop star performed at London’s O2 arena on February 21.

Videos of the big show have been going viral showcasing his cult fans copying his iconic style and look.

The clips circulating on social media showed fan followers wearing bald caps, aviators and leather jackets with an aim to pay a special homage to the rapper, aka Mr. Worldwide.

The heartwarming gesture has left the Rain Over Me artist emotional as he especially addressed their act on the stage.

He said: “Now I wanna say a special thank you to everybody who came out with bald caps here tonight.”

“It’s amazing to see, and it’s amazing to feel”, added Pitbull.

The International Love singer also encouraged his fans saying, “And I hope when you put on those bald caps you feel just like I do: Having a good m************ time every day of my life.”

The hip hop artist kickstarted his career in the early 2000s. Some of his most hit tracks included On the Floor, Give Me Everything, Fireball, Hotel Room Service and many more.