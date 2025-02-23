Ben Affleck heads to fresh start after Jennifer Lopez split with major move

Ben Affleck undergoes another hair makeover every several months.

Following his and Jennifer Lopez's divorce, everything is going almost according to plan. He had a biker, faux-hawk hairdo back in August 2024, which he changed once more in October 2024 by dying off all of his grey hair.

Now that he's officially single, though, he's embracing his grey hairs.

While out with his son Samuel at a Los Angeles park earlier this week, Affleck flaunted the natural greys in his hair and beard in pictures that DailyMail was able to capture.

Picture courtesy: Daily Mail

Compared to the gray-covering hairstyle he wore months earlier, this is a significant change. But now that he is legally and formally unmarried once more, it appears that he is accepting himself for who he is.

Earlier this week, he and Lopez are officially single, and sources even told People magazine that he’s dating again. “Ben’s casually dating,” they said. “This doesn’t seem to be a focus though,” the insider added.

For those unversed, Lopez and Affleck first crossed paths while working on the Gigli movie set.

Soon after, they began dating, and by the end of 2002, they were engaged. However, after calling off their wedding just days before, they were no longer together by 2004.

Then, Lopez and Affleck resumed their affair in 2021. They were engaged and married in a spectacular wedding a year later. But in 2024, they decided to get a divorce. They got divorced in February 2025 and are currently living alone once more.

Although they haven't dated since their breakup, Affleck was connected to Kick Kennedy, the daughter of RFK Jr. But apparently they were simply friends!