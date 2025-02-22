Princess Kate’s return set to uplift Royals after family holiday

Princess Kate set for gradual Royal return after family holiday

Princess Kate is poised to rejoin royal duties, bringing a "tremendous boost" to the monarchy following a family getaway, a royal expert exclusively told GB News.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly spent time in the Caribbean with their three children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—accompanied by Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Upon their return, William and Kate will make their first public appearance in Pontypridd, South Wales, on February 26, ahead of St David’s Day celebrations.

The royal couple will meet community members affected by last year’s severe flooding and visit local businesses, including Pontypridd Market and Meadow Street Community Garden.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams emphasised that Kate’s comeback will be gradual, as Kensington Palace continues to prioritise her well-being.

He noted that after a challenging year, her return marks a positive step forward for the Royal Family.