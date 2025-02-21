Justin Bieber’s cryptic note on ‘letting go’ amid marital trouble rumours

Justin Bieber has recently shared cryptic message on letting go amid marital troubles with Hailey Bieber.

On February 20, the Baby hit-maker took to Instagram Story and wrote a heartfelt note about growing up and evolving in life.

“It’s time to grow up… Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? I’ve found love to be more powerful than rules,” said the 30-year-old.

The Peaches crooner also offered advice to his followers on how to live a love-filled life.

“I tried to follow the rules,” he continued. “I’m not good at it. But u dont need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. U just receive so enter love living! God always grants us love! remarked Justin.

The singer added, “It’s one of his promises! Upon receiving Gods love! U start to change and start following love.”

Justin, who shares six-month-old son Jack Blues with Hailey, revealed he moved his focus on his spirituality to help him leave his old self behind.

“You don’t work to mature,” he continued.

The singer further said, “You let go to mature! Today I am letting go and remembering the weight isnt on me to change. The weight is on God.”

“So I give all my insecurities and my fears to him this morning. Because I know he gladly takes it. Asking Jesus to genuinely help me with simply the next step today,” added Justin.

Meanwhile, the singer’s message came after he sparked mental health concerns in his recent appearance at Hailey's latest event for her skincare brand.