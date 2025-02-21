Meghan Markle’s new vision board sparks comparisons to Princess Kate

Meghan Markle recently unveiled a vision board for her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, offering a glimpse into her creative inspirations.



The collage featured handwritten notes, sentimental mementos, and a green star with her son Archie's name at the center.

Among the personal touches was a watercolour painting of Meghan and Prince Harry walking their late dog, Guy, a tribute to their beloved pet.

While many fans praised the Duchess of Sussex for sharing an intimate look at her venture, critics were quick to draw comparisons to Princess Kate.

The timing of Meghan’s post coincided with the release of artwork by the Princess of Wales and her children, prompting speculation that Meghan’s vision board was an attempt to mirror Kate’s creative showcase.

Despite online debates, Meghan’s supporters celebrated her latest project. With As Ever, she aims to curate a platform focused on inspiration, mindfulness, and everyday moments.



Meanwhile, the royal family’s recent Instagram post showcasing Kate and her children’s drawings was met with widespread admiration, reinforcing the continued public interest in both royal women’s endeavours.