Prince Harry's major life update laid bare as he plans UK return

Despite Prince Harry's public enthusiasm for his new life in California, a royal author claims that the Duke of Sussex is actually feeling "bored" with his life in the United States.

Tom Quinn, author of Yes Ma'am, told The Sun that Harry's friends have acknowledged that his life in California isn't quite what he had hoped.

According to Quinn, Harry's lack of purpose is a major contributor to his boredom.

"He just doesn't have anything to do: from childhood he has been trained to be a royal, attending charitable events and meeting the public and he has thrown all that away," Quinn said.

While Harry has been trying to adapt to his new life, Quinn claims that he is struggling to find meaning.

"Friends say he's made a decent stab at helping around the Montecito mansion, walking the dog and looking after the children," the author added.

"But the truth is he is bored. He can't leave the mansion without a security detail and the couple's neighbours – many of whom are far more famous than the royal couple – take little notice when they spot Harry out and about."

However, Prince Harry himself has painted a very different picture of his life in California. Speaking at an event in December, Harry said that his new life in America affords him far more privacy and freedom for himself and his children, allowing him to do things he "undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK."

Harry also revealed that he believes his late mother, Princess Diana, would have wanted him to live in California.

When asked if he planned to stay in California for good, Harry replied that he would. "I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here," he said.

Despite his love for California, Harry has also expressed his desire for his children, Archie and Lilibet, to get to know the UK and spend time in his home country.