Kanye West's racially charged posts spark family tensions with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has once again ignited controversy with a series of racially charged posts on X (formerly Twitter), which have reportedly caused significant tension within his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's family.

West's comments have led to increased scrutiny, particularly from Kim's family members, including Scott Disick, who has expressed outrage over her perceived silence on West's antisemitic rhetoric.

According to sources close to Kardashian, as reported by the Daily Mail, tensions have escalated within her family, with Disick, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, reportedly feeling "infuriated" by Kim's lack of public condemnation. Disick's outrage is particularly significant given his Jewish heritage.

West's recent posts have touched on issues of race, wealth, and power dynamics within the Black community, drawing further criticism.

The 24-time Grammy winner claimed that Black people lack financial control, stating, "Black people don't control the Black dollar." He also launched a verbal attack on his critics, using explicit language in his posts.

Furthermore, West referenced a swastika-emblazoned shirt he was previously selling online, vowing to wear it during a performance at next year's Super Bowl.

This statement came after Shopify took down his online store for violating its policies on hate speech. The shirt, labeled "HH-01," has been associated with the phrase "Heil Hitler," according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The ADL has condemned West's actions, calling the swastika shirt an "undeniable display of antisemitism."