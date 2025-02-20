King Charles office releases statement as Meghan Markle lands in trouble

Buckingham Palace has released a new statement as Queen Camilla marked a milestone after reports of backlash against Meghan Markle's relaunch.

The royal family's official social media accounts have delighted fans with the brand new video of the Queen as she officially opened the centre’s Healing Garden.

The Palace wrote alongside the video: "The Queen has met staff and survivors at the Asian Women’s Resource Centre (@awrcentre)."

The statement continued: "Working across London, AWRC specialises in supporting women and children from BME backgrounds who have been affected by domestic abuse, forced marriage, honour-based or faith-based abuse.

"Marking the charity’s 45th anniversary, The Queen officially opened the centre’s Healing Garden, a space for reflection and rejeuvenation for women, staff and the wider community."

The Queen's commitment to domestic abuse causes was recently highlighted in a documentary, "Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors," which aired last November.

The post comes amid reports that a photographer in Arizona has called out the Duchess of Sussex after Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand, 'As Ever', adopted the same name as her long-established business.