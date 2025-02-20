ASAP Rocky goes shopping for Rihanna's birthday day after gun trial win

Rihanna turns 37 years old a day after ASAP Rocky was found not guilty in his shooting trial

A$AP Rocky wasted no time celebrating both his legal victory and his love for Rihanna.

Just one day after being found not guilty in his shooting trial, the rapper was spotted shopping for birthday gifts for his longtime girlfriend, who turns 37 on Thursday, February 20.

Per Daily Mail, Rocky, 36, made stops in Beverly Hills, picking up a Rolex and browsing a women’s boutique before slipping out the back entrance of Chanel on Rodeo Drive.

The shopping spree came on the heels of an emotional moment in court, where Rihanna reportedly broke down in tears as the verdict was read. Rocky, who had been facing up to 24 years in prison for allegedly shooting former friend A$AP Relli in 2021, ran straight into her arms after being acquitted.

Following the verdict, Rihanna shared a message on Instagram Stories, writing, "THE GLORY BELONGS TO GOD AND GOD ALONE! THANKFUL, HUMBLED BY HIS MERCY!" That same evening, the couple was seen enjoying a celebratory dinner in Beverly Hills.

Rocky and Relli were once close friends and part of the A$AP Mob collective, but their relationship soured as Rocky’s fame skyrocketed.

After being cleared of all charges, the rapper expressed gratitude to the jury, saying, "Thanks y’all for saving my life."