Drake’s unexpected move fuels buzz amid Kendrick Lamar drama

Music mogul Drake, who is currently caught in a whirlwind legal drama with rapper Kendrick Lamar, finds himself at the center of yet another headline after his recent act, leaving fans wondering about the situation.

Drake just made a pregnant fan’s night unforgettable while performing in Sydney. The 38-year-old rapper spotted Tiana Henderson in the middle of the crowd.

It banner reads: "I'm 20 weeks pregnant. Will you be my rich baby daddy?"

As the rapper spotted the woman and her friend in the crowd, he made sure they got upgraded to VIP seats. However, he also gave her financial gift to support her soon-to-arrive baby.

Drake said: "Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get out of the pit. Get outta there.

"Give her some VIP tickets immediately and like $30,000 Who the f*** brings a baby to a mosh pit?"

Then later the woman and her friend were taken to the VIP area while Drake kept reading fan's signs.

However, the tension and drama between Drake and Kendrick Lamar had been bubbling for years now, but in 2024, it finally hit a boiling point, with both rapper taking jab at each other.d