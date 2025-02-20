Liam Payne's pal reaches verdict on singer's tragic death

Liam Payne's death investigation takes dramatic turn after pal reveals future plans

Liam Payne’s death investigation takes another dramatic turn after his pal Roger Nores opens about his future plans.

During an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, Nores opened up about how the prolonged case had consumed him after he was charged in connection with the former One Direction singer’s death.

He also expressed immense pleasure about returning to his normal routine and focusing on his personal life.

Liam’s pal told the outlet, "Glad this is finally over. I'm happy I'm now going to be able to travel to the UK and say goodbye to my friend."

This comes on the heels of Argentina's Court of Appeals decision to drop charges against Nores and two other hotel workers, initially part of a group of five people charged.

In their ruling, the judges confirmed, "It is possible that, if he had stayed in his company at all times, (Payne) would not have obtained the drugs and alcohol in the quantities necessary for the state of intoxication he exhibited at the time of his death.

"But it cannot be ruled out that, even if he had taken those extreme precautions... that (Payne) would have managed to obtain the substances anyway, as is common among addicts, even when they are under the loving care of their family."

For the unversed, Liam plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16, 2024.