Liam Payne death case: Charges dropped against close pal Roger Nores

Former One Direction band member Liam Payne’s sudden death created a conspiracy.

The Teardrops singer passes away after falling from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Argentina, Buenos Aires.

The tragic fall raised questions of how the tragedy occurred and whose fault it was.

The investigating authorities took two of the hotel employees and Payne’s close friend Roger Nores into custody.

Nores was accused of abandoning Liam and not playing the role of a true pal when he knew the 31-year-old had a history of being an addict to drugs and alcohol.

Earlier today, Roger’s lawyer Rafael Cuneo Libarona expressed happiness revealing that the former won’t be charged anymore in the death case.

He revealed that the court has reversed the decision of charging Liam’s friend.

In a statement, the attorney added: “We are happy to have reversed the decision by 360 degrees."

"We have always maintained that Rogelio Nores was not responsible for Liam Payne's death”, he continued.

To conclude, Rafael clarified: "He was only his friend and had no duty or legal obligation to ensure his safety.”

The Strip That Down singer was buried on November 20 in his hometown in Wolverhampton.