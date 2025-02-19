Meghan Markle makes final decision about King Charles, royal family

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has finally embraced her true personality after attempting to distance herself from her authentic self.

The Duchess of Sussex left royal commentators and fans in surprise with her latest move, which suggests she knows how powerful she is even without the royal family.

The mother-of-two announces, "I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into Meghan shows no sign of gratitude to Royal Family."

Some other royal experts and Meghan and Harry's critics believe that the Duchess has made her final decision about the royal family

Some even speculate that Meghan may never return to the royal family, even if the King and the future monarch were to forgive and forget the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's past criticisms and claims that allegedly harmed the royal family's reputation.

Outspoken royal author Angela Levin has slammed the Duchess after her shocking announcement about her new project ‘As Ever.’

Reacting to Meghan's words, the commentator wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Meghan shows no sign of gratitude to the Royal Family who made her known worldwide and have vast amounts of money."

She went one: "Give up her title? Oh No. That's the sort of person she is.”

Meghan, in her video message, said: "As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say in the same way as always'."