Meghan Markle’s 'controversial' brand logo pays emotional tribute to Harry, Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle has launched a new lifestyle brand, As Ever, replacing her previous venture, American Riviera Orchard.
The sudden rebranding has drawn attention, not only for its unexpected shift but also for the symbolism embedded in its logo.
The emblem, featuring a palm tree flanked by two hummingbirds, is believed to carry deep personal significance. According to reports, the hummingbirds were included as a nod to Prince Harry, who has long been fascinated by the species.
In his memoir Spare, Harry shared a moment when a hummingbird entered their home shortly after they returned from the UK following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II—an event he saw as meaningful.
However, Meghan’s new brand has also sparked controversy. Officials in Majorca, Spain, have pointed out a striking resemblance between her logo and the town’s historic coat of arms, raising concerns over originality.
Following the official announcement of As Ever, Meghan quickly ramped up its promotion, renaming her previous Instagram account and sharing a new post.
With As Ever, Meghan appears to be crafting a brand that merges personal storytelling with luxury branding, but the controversy surrounding its design may bring unexpected challenges.
Future King William, Queen Kate Middleton embark on new journey
Princess Kate receives positive message from Meghan Markle as UK return looms
Owen Wilson likely to follow in Jennifer Aniston’s career footsteps
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco are gearing up to release their joint album 'I Said I Love You First' in March
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna share two sons RZA and Riot
Jason Kelce says younger brother Travis didn't even have couches in his house before Taylor, only a pool table