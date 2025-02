'Imran Khan given offer to reverse disqualification'

Image released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shows PTI founder Imran Khan during his appearance at the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. — PTI

PESHAWAR: Making a significant claim, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza has said that an offer being made to Imran Khan for the nullification of his disqualification.

"The PTI founder did not demand the release of any [party] leader during the talks [with the government]. But in fact, an offer is being made to set aside his disqualification within three months," Raza said while speaking on Geo News' programme "Capital Talk" on Tuesday.

The politician's remarks came after a well-placed source told The News that the Imran Khan-founded party was once again seeking backchannel talks with the establishment, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly playing a key role in the effort.

The source insisted that PTI was eager to restart the process and views Gandapur as the central figure, who could make it happen. So far, there is no indication that the other side is willing to engage.

It is pertinent to know that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Khan in August 2023 or five years from holding any public office following a trial court's verdict in the first Toshakahana case.

The electoral body had said that the ex-PM was guilty of corrupt practices under Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The PTI founder was again disqualified for 10 years in July 2024 after an accountability court sentenced him to 14 years in the New Toshakhan case — which is not to be mixed with the previous case.

The SIC chief's remarks pertaining to a deal aren't the first time such claims have come to the fore relating to a deal offered to the incarcerated former prime minister.

KP CM Gandapur, earlier this month, claimed that a proposal was made to transfer Khan Bani Gala, Nathia Gali, or the CM House but no progress was made due to his insistence on the release of all detained workers before his transfer.

Meanwhile, reports suggesting backdoor talks came after the weeks-long negotiations between the PTI and the ruling coalition were stalled following the former's refusal to continue on with the parleys citing the latter's failure to form a judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and November 2024 protests in Islamabad.

With the PTI warning of agitation and once again returning to the streets and holding a power show in Swabi on February 8, party founder Khan — who has been behind bars for well over a year now — has written multiple letters to the country's military top brass, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to be precise, calling for inter alia, change of policies.

The letters covered a wide array of issues ranging from the alleged rigging in the 2024 general election to cases of terrorism charges, raids, and the use of force against PTI workers as well as matters related to the economy.

However, in contrast, the army chief has denied receiving any such letter further saying that even if he did, he would not read it and instead forward it to PM Shehbaz.

Speaking to Geo News, senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser — reiterating Chairman Barrister Gohar's stance — has ruled out any backdoor talks being held with anyone.

The former National Assembly speaker maintained that no backdoor channel was being used for parleys and underscored that the former ruling party was not holding any dialogue with the federal government.