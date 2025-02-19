Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West for first time since divorce rumours

Kim Kardashian's Kanye West reference breaks the internet

Kim Kardashian's followers are tracing her online actions as they predict a Kanye West reference in her latest post.

The SKIMS founder took to her social media on Tuesday, February 18, to offer an insight into her brand’s upcoming collaboration with Nike.

She wrote in the caption, "Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed.

"Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform."

Her upcoming ventures include NikeSKIMS, which is set to include training apparel, footwear, and accessories for women of all ages.

Kim’s announcement sparked curiosity among fans, who shared their reaction in the comments section.

One fan commented, "Kanye bout to have a field day."

Another chimed in, adding, "Good to see a West back in Nike. Nature is healing."

A third enthused, "You just keep winning."

For the unversed, Kanye previously ended his years-long partnership with Nike back in 2014 following his feud with the royalties.

During an exclusive one-on-one with Angie Martinez at the time, West said, "The old me, without a daughter, would have taken the Nike deal because I just love Nikes so much.

"But the new me, with a daughter, takes the Adidas deal because I have royalties and I have to provide for my family,” he added.