Matt Damon’s first still from ‘The Odyssey’ upsets fans

Netizens say ‘Christopher Nolan has failed the first test’

Matt Damon’s first look from Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie The Odyssey has been revealed.

The new film is based on the 8th century BCE poem in which Damon will playing King of Ithaca, Odysseus, who embarks on a journey to reunite with his wife Penelope after the Trojan War.

The glimpse showed the 54-year-old wearing a bronze armour suit carrying an intense look on his face.

However, there are many fans who have pointing out a similar mistake in the first still.

They are saying that the Hoplite armour the Oppenheimer actor is sporting is of a later historical period rather than ‘Mycenaean era’.

One of them wrote: "God forbids Hollywood of showing us bronze armour and saturated colours of the *checks note* Mycenaean Bronze Age."

Meanwhile, another penned: "Given the inaccuracy of his attire, is there any chance the ships are correct, or are we just going to end up with this?"

A third social media user articulated: "Armour here is like 600 years out of date… Nolan you have failed the first test.”

Nolan’s directorial starring Matt alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathway and Charlize Theron is slated to come out on July 17, 2026.