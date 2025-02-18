King Charles honours 'Strictly' star Amy Dowden at Buckingham Palace

Amy Dowden receives MBE by King Charles

King Charles has awarded Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden an MBE at Buckingham Palace, recognising her efforts in raising awareness and funds for Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

“Keeeeeep dancing!” reads the caption of the post, referencing the iconic phrase from the British dance contest.

The 34-year-old dancer, who has battled Crohn’s disease since childhood, was honoured on Tuesday for her dedication to advocacy.

Dowden has been candid about her struggles with the chronic illness, which causes painful inflammation in the digestive system. She first opened up about her diagnosis in 2019 and later detailed her journey in the BBC documentary Strictly Amy: Crohn’s And Me.

Over the years, she has worked tirelessly to shine a light on the condition, using her platform to support others facing similar challenges.

Her MBE comes after a tough year in which she also battled breast cancer and suffered a stress fracture that forced her to step back from Strictly. But through it all, she has remained a beacon of resilience.

Dowden’s recognition was part of a Buckingham Palace ceremony that also honoured composer John Rutter. Rutter is known for his choral works performed at royal events, including King Charles’s coronation.