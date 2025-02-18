Jason Momoa, Vin Diesel ‘super busy’ for Fast X: Part 2?

Alan Ritchson reveals real reason behind 'Fast and Furious 11' delay

The much-awaited Fast and Furious sequel featuring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa has yet received no definite release date.

However, the finale movie of the franchise has been confirmed but the production is still on hold as Universal Studios has not given any green light.

Actor Alan Ritchson, who played Aimes in the 2023 action flick, has spilled insights about the delay.

According to him, the makers are facing difficulty in aligning all the OGs together for Fast X: Part 2.

Alan reveals that the film consists of Diesel, Momoa and him, and everybody is super busy.

The protagonist and antagonist in the upcoming film are struggling to find time in their busy schedules.

The 42-year-old stated: “We talk about it quite often. That is one of the biggest challenges that the franchise faces is that you've got a lot of guys like Dwayne and Vin and Momoa and myself and everybody's super busy.”

“So, trying to get the stars to align so we can make that happen is a feat of nature”, he told Screen Rant.

Ritchson is, however, already excited for the forthcoming movie even though there is still no idea when the production will kickstart.

He just expressed: "So we'll see how it goes, but this is a passion project for Universal and it's one that I had a blast doing, so I'd love to get in there, and I'll bring it to life again."

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the all-new Fast film is set to release in 2026.