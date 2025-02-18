Hugh Jackman's ex-wife sceptical about his new romance with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman’s former wife Deborra-Lee Furness has been doubtful about Wolverine star’s romance with new beau, Sutton Foster.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com that Hugh’s romance with Sutton only displayed “all signs of a mid-life crisis”.

A source told the outlet that Furness, who divorced from Jackman after nearly 30 years of marriage, believed that surprise romance would “last just one year before it collapses”.

The insider explained, “Deb can spot a midlife crisis from miles away, and she knows Hugh better than anyone.”

“He's needy and he will cry on Sutton's shoulder and try to help her solve her problems,” mentioned an insider.

However, the source noted, “He won't give her space and that's just the beginning of why it won't work out, in her opinion.”

“The passion and novelty of their formerly under-wraps romance will fade, along with those love hormones,” remarked an insider.

Furness’ comments came after Jackman’s new relationship with Foster were put under a microscope.

A separate source claimed Foster “has been blindsided by the public attention and scrutiny” after her romance with Jackman went public earlier this year.

An insider mentioned that Foster “is not sure how to navigate this new world she finds herself in”.

The source continued, “Hugh's doing his best to help her, but he's got his own issues to deal with.”

"Hugh is having to help his kids come to terms with the fact that the family life they've always known has ended. It's taking some time to adjust,” added an insider.