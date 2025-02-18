Johnny Depp set to return as captain Jack Sparrow in new 'Pirates' movie

Johnny Depp is now reportedly ready to sail back into the role that made a household name in the industry, as the actor will reprise his iconic character Captain Jack Sparrow in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The 61-year-old star brought the legendary character to the life across five films, helping the Pirates of the Caribbean series rake in an incredible $4.5 billion at box office.

However, after his heated legal battle with his former wife Amber Heard, Disney parted ways with the actor and ended their long-running collaboration.

And now there are rumours swirling that Depp’s Jack Sparrow could be making a big return to the big screens.

As per DisInsider, the company is getting ready to start filming at a Hollywood soundstage, as those reports suggested that the actor is expected but there are no official details yet about the exciting update.

The producer of the movie, Jerry Bruckheimer earlier shared thar two scripts were in working, saying: "Jeff Nathanson is working on a script. We have another one… We have two, and we don’t know who’s gonna win the horse race at this point. But hopefully, in the next month, I’ll have a script, and maybe Disney will want to make it."

Disney also thought about doing a Pirates reboot with Margot Robbie.