Prince Harry makes big shift after Meghan Markle begins new chapter

Prince Harry appears to be taking on a new avatar as his wife Meghan Markle makes a big move in her individual venture.

The Duchess of Sussex dropped a bombshell news late on Monday night as she unveiled her plans for the relaunch of her lifestyle brand – which is now renamed to ‘As Ever’.

As Meghan embarked on her solo journey with Netflix, the Duke of Sussex also made some big moves on his own ventures.

Harry, who wrapped his Invictus Games on Sunday, received high praise over his success on the adaptive sporting event, which he founded in 2014. King Charles’ younger son also received a standing ovation as outgoing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau gave a moving tribute to the royal.

According to body language expert, Judi James, Prince Harry appeared to have regained his confidence and shifted his style once he was left to his own devices after Meghan’s departure.

“Harry is still said to suffer from nerves before making a big speech but it’s interesting to compare what effect Meghan’s supportive, affectionate, fan-girl presence has on his techniques on stage and whether he is more or less confident with her there watching from the stalls,” she told The Mirror.

She noted that Meghan is “a formidably strong and confident speaker” and this would have been easily “intimidating” for Harry. James suggested that Harry “must in the past have felt pressure to match her performances.”

She explained, “It's always easier to get out on stage after another speaker's weak or stumbling performance but that's never going to be an option for Harry when Meghan's in town.”

The expert declared that Harry’s speech was “more honest and open with his emotions” compared to the one he made in the opening ceremony.

This could also indicate what things would look like in the future for Prince Harry and Meghan. The two would possibly be more relaxed in their own routines and individual ventures as it suits them best.