Tom Sandoval performs at wedding, gets rave reviews from bride

Tom Sandoval gets 'pumped up' feedback from bride for singing at wedding

Tom Sandoval got everyone “pumped up.”

Not every bride can say Sandoval rocked her wedding, but for Jenn Wright, that’s exactly what happened—and at a "discount" price of $16,000.

The Vanderpump Rules star and his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, took the stage at Wright’s May 2023 wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif., delivering a high-energy performance that had guests glued to the dance floor.

"It was honestly so much fun and I don't think anybody left the dance floor," Wright told PEOPLE. "He was just super fun and got everyone pumped up."

But there was one small twist—her wedding just so happened to take place during the height of the infamous Scandoval controversy.

Anticipating some raised eyebrows, Wright gave her guests a heads-up before the big day. Fortunately, any initial skepticism quickly faded once Sandoval hit the stage.

"I think the overall sentiment was just kind of like, 'Alright, like let's see what they got,'" Wright said. "Once they took the stage, he had a blast. I think the whole band had a blast. Everyone was really into it."

Sandoval and his band mostly stuck to feel-good '80s and '90s hits, including a crowd-favorite moment where he belted out I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers.

The bride’s best friend, Taylor Ulrich, shared a clip from the reception, proving that Sandoval—drama and all—knows how to keep the party alive.

"The dance floor was grooving despite the last episode of #traitors," Ulrich captioned the post, referencing Sandoval’s recent performance on The Traitors, where he took a, let’s say, unique approach to singing scrambled nursery rhymes.

Wedding gigs, reality TV antics, and a whole lot of '80s nostalgia—Sandoval seems to be making sure the spotlight stays firmly on him.