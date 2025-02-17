Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson avoid face-to-face encounter at SNL anniversary

Inside Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson's 'awkward' encounter

Ryan Reynolds faced an awkward situation during Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Special as he stepped out for the first time with wife Blake Lively amid the It Ends With Us scandal.

In a shocking turn of events, the Deadpool actor almost ran into his former wife Scarlett Johansson, who made an appearance just minutes after he did.

While Ryan made a cameo later in the show, the Avengers actress has been a recurring guest on SNL for years, with her involvement in the night’s opening sketch.

Ryan and Scarlett’s tumultuous split came off as a complete shocker in the film industry back in 2010, after which The Green Lantern star shared his unfiltered thoughts on marriage.

He said at the time, "Anyone who gets divorced goes through a lot of pain... I don't think I want to get married again."

This comes on the heels of Blake's ongoing Justin Baldoni feud, as both co-stars continue to hold each other responsible for the mess created, filing back-to-back lawsuits as a result.

Despite all the drama, Blake Lively shone brightly at the event, beaming with joy as she walked hand-in-hand with the love of her life.