Kylie Jenner shares BTS snaps of BAFTA date night with Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse into her glamorous BAFTA date night with Timothée Chalamet.
The reality star and beauty mogul, 27, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 16, to share a series of sultry behind-the-scenes snaps of her vintage gown, worn for a night out at the awards with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The actor, 29, was nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
While Kylie skipped the red carpet, she made sure her look didn’t go unnoticed, posting a carousel of photos on Instagram.
"1 of 1. John Galliano 1995," she captioned the shots, showing off her vintage backless gown with shimmering sequins and a dramatic plunging neckline, styled with silver accessories, a sleek updo, and a black manicure.
Kylie’s look drew praise from her family, with Kris Jenner commenting, "GORGEOUS!!" and Khloé Kardashian adding three black hearts.
The mom of two also gave a peek into the couple’s evening, posting photos of an elegant dinner table with plates of pasta, rice, and grilled dishes.
Inside London’s Royal Festival Hall, she and Chalamet were spotted holding hands, sharing laughs with BAFTAs host David Tennant, and looking relaxed despite the Wonka star losing the leading actor award to Adrien Brody.
The couple matched in all-black ensembles — Jenner in vintage Galliano, Chalamet in a sleek Bottega Veneta suit.
Lefty Gunplay confirms that he’s now signed with Performing Rights Organization
Meghan Markle's surprise at the small size of Nottingham Cottage sparked tension within the royal family
Artists celebrate 50th anniversary of 'Saturday Night Live'
Timothée Chalamet and his beau Kylie Jenner appear together at the BAFTA Film Awards
Princess Kate and her children launch a creative initiative to encourage family bonding
Prince William, Kate Middleton children pay touching tribute to their mom in special way