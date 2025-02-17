Kylie Jenner shares BTS snaps of BAFTA date night with Timothee Chalamet

The lovebirds were there for Chalamet's 'A Complete Unknown' nomination

Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse into her glamorous BAFTA date night with Timothée Chalamet.

The reality star and beauty mogul, 27, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 16, to share a series of sultry behind-the-scenes snaps of her vintage gown, worn for a night out at the awards with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The actor, 29, was nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

While Kylie skipped the red carpet, she made sure her look didn’t go unnoticed, posting a carousel of photos on Instagram.

"1 of 1. John Galliano 1995," she captioned the shots, showing off her vintage backless gown with shimmering sequins and a dramatic plunging neckline, styled with silver accessories, a sleek updo, and a black manicure.

Kylie’s look drew praise from her family, with Kris Jenner commenting, "GORGEOUS!!" and Khloé Kardashian adding three black hearts.

The mom of two also gave a peek into the couple’s evening, posting photos of an elegant dinner table with plates of pasta, rice, and grilled dishes.

Inside London’s Royal Festival Hall, she and Chalamet were spotted holding hands, sharing laughs with BAFTAs host David Tennant, and looking relaxed despite the Wonka star losing the leading actor award to Adrien Brody.

The couple matched in all-black ensembles — Jenner in vintage Galliano, Chalamet in a sleek Bottega Veneta suit.