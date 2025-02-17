Jay-Z exposes devastating death threats after serious allegations

Jay-Z recently spilled the beans on a heartbreaking story about the time when he was accused in a serious lawsuit of raping a minor.

The legendary rapper, who is currently under hot water, revealed that he was hit with scary death threats after "false" accusations of raping a a 13-year-old with Sean "Diddy" Combs back in 2000’s MTV Video Music Awards late night party.

The person who accused Jay-Z, earlier decided to drop the case and now the rapper is suing the accuser's lawyer Tony Buzbee, who began the legal battle.

Beyoncé’s husband stated that "Buzbee's public statements about me and accusations against me have caused me harm."

He further alleged in legal documents that he and his wife have received aggressive life threats.

"People have said "I can't wait until you join (Combs) in prison. Then later in hell," the rapper revealed in his complaint.

Jay-Z went on sharing, "Other comments have accused me of being a ‘satanist’, a ‘trafficker’, a ‘terrorist’, and a ‘monster’ called me the N-word and threatened violence against me and my wife, including to "kill" or "execute" us."

Buzbee filed the complaint just a day before Mufasa: the Lion King premiered in London. The movie featured Beyoncé, 43, and her 13-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.