Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost want to work on new TV show together

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have recently showed interest to work on a new TV show together.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that Colin is “Scarlett’s biggest fan and she has so much admiration for his talent too”.

The source noted that Colin is “funny with such great timing. Working with him in Fly Me to the Moon was a total slam dunk”.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, “weren’t sure how it would go, but they both loved it in the movie and are now saying they want to do more together,” stated an insider.

For the unversed, Colin did a cameo in Fly Me to the Moon and after working together, they both realised a new TV show might be the perfect way for them to become a dream team in the workplace.

The source pointed out that something on “TV would be ideal because they could shoot in New York and set their schedules around their home life”.

“It’s still something they’re mulling over, but they are looking at pitches and coming up with their own ideas as well, it’s kind of given their relationship and interesting new focus,” explained an insider.

It is pertinent to mention that not every couple could work together, but Scarlett and Colin could.

“They’re both super busy right now, so it’s not like they’re going at this with both barrels, but it is on the table,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Scarlett and Colin shared a romantic moment at the SNL 50th Anniversary Special, who first met on the set of SNL in 2006.