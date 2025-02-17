Chloe Fineman reveals Harry Styles’ reaction to ‘really bad’ SNL 50 sketch

Chloe Fineman remembers her impression of Harry Styles at 'Saturday Night Live'

Chloe Fineman revealed how Harry Styles reacted to her impression at the red carpet of Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special on Sunday.

During the conversation with Amelia Dimoldenberg she said, "My Harry Styles is really bad." Recalling the Sign of the Times singer’s reaction, she added, "I did it and he was at the table and was so devastated by how bad it was."

Fineman then demonstrated a bit of her Styles impression in a stilted British accent, "Anyway, I'm Harry Styles, anyway."

Although, the Megalopolis actress is best known for her impersonations of several American stars, especially Jennifer Coolidge and Drew Barrymore, she revealed to the Chicken Shop Date host, "I do have a bit of an obsession [with British accents].

Styles previously hosted SNL in 2019, two months after Fineman joined the comedy sketch programme as a featured player but, she did not appear with As It Was hitmaker in any sketches.

Fineman did, however, appear in a sketch with another star impersonating Styles, though not on SNL.

The 36-year-old comedian debuted her British accent as Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge in a sketch for The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The current cast of SNL, including Fineman, came together as they marked 50 years of the iconic sketch show at Studio 8H at Rockefeller Centre on Saturday.