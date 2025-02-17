Britney Spears stuns fans with heartfelt Valentine's Day gift

Britney Spears offers inside glimpse into her Valentine's Day following Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears has reportedly reunited with her former boyfriend Paul Soliz after the lovebirds were photographed together on Valentine’s Day.

The Princess of Pop, who first crossed paths with Soliz back in 2023 after her divorce from former husband Sam Asghari, offered an inside glimpse into her bond with her current boyfriend.

According to The Daily Mail, the 43-year-old pop star was spotted getting cozy with her 37-year-old boyfriend as she sat casually in the passenger seat of a black Mercedes SUV.

Britney appeared to be all glammed up on the big occasion, celebrating with the ultimate love of her life.

Although the lovebirds are adamant about keeping their relationship out of the public eye, their latest meetup sparked news surrounding their reunion.

This comes on the heels of Sam’s statement about his relationship with Spears during an exclusive interview on Kate and Oliver Hudson's Sibling Rivalry podcast.

He said at the time, "That was the most difficult and weird spiral thing that I've witnessed in my life. I think the best thing to do is to provide support in that moment and that's what I did, I provided as much as I could.”

For the unversed, Asghari and Spears filed for divorce back in July 2023, citing ‘irreconcilable differences.’