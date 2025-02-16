David Beckham 'surprises' wife Victoria Beckham with 'million-dollar' gift

David Beckham stuns fans with 'surprising' gift for wife Victoria Beckham

David Beckham goes over-the-top for his beloved wife Victoria Beckham as he bought a gift ‘worth millions.’

The 49-year-old football legend, who tied the knot with the love of his life back in July 1999, stayed true to his generous roots as he purchased a private vineyard in Napa Valley for Victoria in 2008.

According to a source close to the couple, David took his wife on a surprise trip to the location, where they were joined by their other celebrity fans, including Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Kate Beckinsale, and Seal.

The insider revealed, "The Beckhams became wine buffs when he played in Spain. The vineyard went down a storm with Victoria. She was delighted."

While other A-listers have been quite vocal about their wine brands, David and Victoria are adamant to remain tight-lipped about their exclusive wine.

For the unversed, the couple has so far been producing wine exclusively for family and close friends.

This came after the English footballer developed an interest in wine during his time playing for football club Real Madrid from years 2003 to 2007.