Benny Blanco told his mom he wants to marry Selena Gomez after their 1st date

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are set to release their first joint album as an (engaged) couple

Benny Blanco knew Selena Gomez was “the one” almost immediately after they started dating.

In a new interview with Interview magazine published on Valentine’s Day, the record producer opened up about their love story, revealing that after just two dates, he told his mom, “This is the girl I’m going to marry.”

The couple, who got engaged in 2024, first met when Gomez was around 16 or 17, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until much later. “I liked him before he liked me,” Gomez admitted.

Blanco, however, was clueless at first. “I was like, ‘You should meet some of my friends. I can hook you up with some dates,’” he recalled, laughing. It wasn’t until their second outing that he realised, “Wait, does she like me?”

Since then, Blanco has been all in. “From then on, it was easy. The second we started hanging out, I was like, ‘This is my wife.’” He added, “She’s my best friend.”

The pair are now preparing to release their first joint album, I Said I Love You First, in March.

In the interview, published after their album announcement, Blanco also gushed about their bond, saying, “She’s like my heroin and Xanax combined,” adding that he “worships the ground she walks on.”

Gomez agreed, saying their timing was perfect: “Timing is everything.”