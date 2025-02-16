Oprah Winfrey expresses admiration for Colman Domingo’s role in ‘Sing Sing’

Oprah Winfrey has recently expressed her admiration for Colman Domingo for his exceptional performance in Sing Sing.

Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival over the weekend, the media mogul, whose friendship started with Colman in 2014, presented the actor with the Montecito Award.

“I’m here by divine order Because Colman’s mother, Edith, knew that her son was gifted,” began Oprah.

The former talk show host praised Colman for his work in Sing, Sing, stating, “I just thought I have never seen anything like that.”

“This hopeful story of human connection shows us that there is always still a chance to heal,” she continued.

Oprah further said, “I was blown away by such courageous and raw and authentic storytelling.”

The Color Purple star pointed out the thing that she’s fond about Colman “is that he’s always in pursuit of the work”.

“What’s so wonderful about this moment — every time he steps out and bedazzles us with another fantastic outfit or we see him in another fantastic scene — is that the goal wasn’t to get to this,” explained the 71-year-old.

Oprah mentioned, “The goal was just to be in service to the work. And now we get to see that all of that energy and effort and love and passion put into that pays off years later.”

“It doesn’t always come when you want to, it doesn’t come how you think it’s going to come,” she noted.

Elaborating on what she found extraordinary in Colman’s performance, Oprah added, “I was looking at part of his own soul up there. There was a rawness and a vulnerability and a peeling back of the layers.”