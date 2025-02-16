Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller dish on ‘The Gorge’ most challenging stunt

Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller on most intense scene in 'The Gorge'

Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller dished details of their most challenging bit in their new film, The Gorge.

The intense scene was lengthy fight sequence on a Jeep that's because it's unsteadily being raised along a massive cliff face.

In conversation with the Entertainment Weekly, The Queen’s Gambit star shared how they shot the intense and lengthy fight scene on a jeep.

"What's incredible about this movie is so much of it is practical," she told the outlet.

"We used very little CGI, so most of the gorge was built on a sound stage and we were doing everything that you see us doing in the film." she continued.

"So that was a jeep that was slowly moving upwards whilst we were doing acrobatic fighting around all of it," she explained.

The stunt in question was filmed on the completely vertical vehicle as it was unsteadily being raised along a massive cliff face.

Meanwhile, Teller shared that the heart-stopping sequence took several days to film, but rehearsing it took months.

"Anya and I, when we first started doing the stunt training, I think we started on the ground getting the movements, and then they put us on harnesses, and we were working on some different platforms," the Top Gun: Maverick actor recalled.

He explained that the model of the jeep realising the how much it was "way tighter than what we thought it was going to be."

He noted that "just the practicality of it presented some unique challenges for us. I definitely got a little banged up filming that. We were very happy when that was done."

The Gorge, which also stars Sigourney Weaver and Sope Dirisu, was released on February 14, 2025 for Apple TV+.